FOCUS: Closer Taiwan-Japan ties possible strategy under Trump presidency

On Jan. 20, real estate mogul and television reality show host Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States, ending one of the bitterest and most tumultuous presidential campaigns in U.S. history.

But if the electoral process will soon be over, few believe that inauguration day will herald a clear path forward, domestically or in foreign relations, where Trump's impulsiveness and lack of experience have nearly everyone worried.

Most say it will take at least six months for the new administration to settle in and begin formulating coherent policy positions. Yet certain areas are already attracting attention due to their global importance and to various unscripted comments by the president-elect during the campaign and subsequently.