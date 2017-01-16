Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 14:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:48 16 January 2017

FOCUS: Closer Taiwan-Japan ties possible strategy under Trump presidency

By Ko Shu-ling
TAIPEI, Jan. 16, Kyodo

On Jan. 20, real estate mogul and television reality show host Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States, ending one of the bitterest and most tumultuous presidential campaigns in U.S. history.

But if the electoral process will soon be over, few believe that inauguration day will herald a clear path forward, domestically or in foreign relations, where Trump's impulsiveness and lack of experience have nearly everyone worried.

Most say it will take at least six months for the new administration to settle in and begin formulating coherent policy positions. Yet certain areas are already attracting attention due to their global importance and to various unscripted comments by the president-elect during the campaign and subsequently.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete