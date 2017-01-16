Close

January 16, 2017 14:44

14:02 16 January 2017

Japan Diet heads discuss how to enact emperor's abdication law

TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Japan's parliamentary heads began discussing Monday how to handle possible legislation to enable Emperor Akihito to abdicate, including how to iron out differing opinions among political parties.

The meeting of the heads and the deputy heads of the Diet's two chambers comes a week ahead of a government advisory panel's release of an interim report summarizing its three-month discussions on issues pertaining to the 83-year-old emperor's abdication. The report is likely to put emphasis on the advantages of special legislation applying only to him.

The issue of abdication arose after Emperor Akihito strongly hinted at his desire to retire and turn over the throne to Crown Price Naruhito, 56, in a rare video message televised nationwide last August, citing his advanced age.

