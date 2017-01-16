Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 14:44

14:07 16 January 2017

Tennis: Nishikori reaches Australian Open 2nd round with hard-fought win

MELBOURNE, Jan. 16, Kyodo

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori was made to work hard by Andrey Kuznetsov Monday in a five-set 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 men's singles first-round victory at the Australian Open.

After making 18 unforced errors in dropping the first set to his Russian world No. 45 opponent, Nishikori regained his composure to win four straight games in the second set on the Hisense Arena hard court, appearing to turn the tide in his favor.

With his Japanese opponent taking the second and third sets, Kuznetsov battled back into the match in the fourth, which he won in a tiebreaker, making the three-time Australian Open quarterfinalist work 3 hours, 34 minutes in scorching conditions to get the win and take a small step in his bid to capture his first Grand Slam title.

"It wasn't easy, especially mentally. I should've finished it in four sets," said Nishikori, adding that he is relieved to have won despite a poor start which he blamed on sluggish footwork.

"I needed to relax my mind, especially going into the fifth set. I was able to focus in the fifth set. It was fun to play on this court. I was comfortable and felt lots of support," he said.

Nishikori, whose only title on tour last year came at the Memphis Open in February, got off to a flyer in the fourth-set tiebreaker, leading 5-2, but he allowed Kuznetsov to win the next four points and then clinch the set on his second opportunity.

In the fifth set, Nishikori grabbed an early break and maintained separation. Match point was a welcome anticlimax for the Shimane native when Kuznetsov double-faulted to hand him the match.

Nishikori will next face Jeremy Chardy of France, who advanced when his opponent Nicolas Almagro of Spain retired just four games into their first round match.

==Kyodo

  Nishikori beats Kuznetsov in Australian Open
