Golf: Thomas sets tour low-score record as Matsuyama, Tanihara fade

American Justin Thomas set the golf world alight at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday, completing the lowest 72-hole score in PGA tour history while leaving all, including Japanese hopes Hideki Matsuyama and Hideto Tanihara, in his wake.

Thomas, who edged Matsuyama to win the SBS Tournament of Champions a week earlier, shot a final round 5-under 65 for a four-round total 27-under 253 at Waialae Country Club, finishing seven shots clear of Briton Justin Rose.

"I was really nervous this morning, I just had a hard time getting into a comfortable mind frame," said Thomas after topping Tommy Armour's previous 254-shot PGA record.

"It's awesome, I remember someone saying in a press conference that I needed 10-under on the weekend, so I told (caddy) Jimmy (Johnson) with two holes left we needed to get one of these last two, and it's awesome, it's been an unbelievable week."

The 23-year-old, who set the tone with a 59 in his Thursday round, overtakes Matsuyama in this season's prize money rankings after pocketing $1.08 million for his effort. On the final day, Matsuyama carded a 69 and Tanihara a 70 to leave both 11-under and in a tie for 27th.

In a difficult start, Matsuyama hooked irons into the water on the second and third holes in a bogey, double-bogey run, but the world No. 6 recovered with five birdies over the tournament's final 10 holes, his putting helping him salvage a score on the back half of the course.

"It ended without many high points. I only had one or two good drives but my putts dropped on the second nine and that helped," said Matsuyama, who for the first time completed all four days on a layout that had previously caused him trouble.

"The greens were difficult as expected. I wouldn't have been bothered had I been able to putt a bit better."

Satoshi Kodaira, who was tied for sixth after the second round, finished in a tie for 49th after shooting 70 and 71 in his last two rounds.

==Kyodo