Arrest warrant sought for Samsung heir-apparent over scandal

South Korean special prosecutors on Monday sought an arrest warrant for Lee Jae Yong, heir-apparent of the Samsung business group, on charges of bribery in connection with an influence-peddling scandal implicating President Park Geun Hye and her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was questioned by an independent counsel team for 22 hours as a bribery suspect last week.

Samsung is alleged to have given undue financial support to Choi in return for business favors.