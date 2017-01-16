Close

January 16, 2017

15:44 16 January 2017

Park's confidante denies charges of wrongdoing at impeachment trial

SEOUL, Jan. 16, Kyodo

South Korean President Park Geun Hye's jailed confidante Choi Soon Sil on Monday denied charges that she used her ties with the president for financial gain, in testimony she gave at the Constitutional Court.

"The president also had not allowed me to interfere (in such things)," said Choi, who was summoned to testify at the fifth hearing of Park's impeachment trial at the court. "I have never gained any benefits or privileges."

She did admit to having obtained drafts of presidential speeches or other materials from Park's personal secretary and making some changes to them.

