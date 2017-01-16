BOJ lifts assessments of 3 regional economies on stronger consumption

The Bank of Japan on Monday lifted its economic assessments of three of the country's nine regions, including Tokai where Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered, citing a pickup in consumer spending, while maintaining its evaluations of the remaining six regions.

"The effects of the decline in stock prices after early 2016 and of the irregular weather seen that summer had waned," the central bank said in its quarterly report, explaining why the assessments for the Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetsu and Tokai regions were upgraded.

The yen's recent softening against other major currencies was also viewed as playing a part, particularly in the Tokai region where exporters like Toyota and its suppliers are based.