Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 17:46

16:40 16 January 2017

Ruling, opposition camps to begin discussing emperor's abdication law

TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Members of both houses of the Diet will begin joint discussions on possible legislation enabling Emperor Akihito to abdicate despite a range of differing opinions being held across the party spectrum, lower house speaker said Monday.

Representatives of the parties will meet Thursday to exchange opinions on how to proceed with discussions, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima told a press conference after a meeting of parliamentary heads.

"We believe all the parties think it is necessary to draw a conclusion during the ordinary Diet session" running through June 18, he said.

