Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 17:46

17:06 16 January 2017

Japan, Vietnam leaders meet with S. China Sea, TPP in focus

By Junko Horiuchi
HANOI, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Monday in Hanoi, where they are expected to discuss a coordinated response to China's maritime expansion amid uncertainty about incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

At the summit, Japan is set to announce a fresh offer of patrol vessels to the Southeast Asian country, embroiled in a territorial row with China in the South China Sea, to help strengthen its maritime law-enforcement capabilities, Japanese officials said.

Vietnam is Abe's last stop on a four-nation tour that also took him to the Philippines, Australia and Indonesia, which are, along with Vietnam, key Asia-Pacific countries Abe seeks to strengthen ties with amid the rise of China and uncertainties over Trump's Asian policy.

