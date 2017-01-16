Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 19:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:25 16 January 2017

Sumo: Kisenosato handed 1st loss as Hakuho slumps to 2nd straight defeat

TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Ozeki Kisenosato surrendered his lead at the top of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, but Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho also fell for his second straight defeat on Monday, the tourney's ninth day.

Ozeki Kotoshogiku (3-6), who will be demoted from the second-highest rank should he post a losing record at Ryogoku Kokugikan, forced Kisenosato out to his first loss after a solid charge and trademark grapple, in which he batters his opponents with his torso.

But Hakuho missed the chance to move back into a share of the lead as he went down to Takayasu (6-3), failing to deal with the lunge from the komusubi before he was chased around the ring and pushed out.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete