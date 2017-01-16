Sumo: Kisenosato handed 1st loss as Hakuho slumps to 2nd straight defeat

Ozeki Kisenosato surrendered his lead at the top of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, but Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho also fell for his second straight defeat on Monday, the tourney's ninth day.

Ozeki Kotoshogiku (3-6), who will be demoted from the second-highest rank should he post a losing record at Ryogoku Kokugikan, forced Kisenosato out to his first loss after a solid charge and trademark grapple, in which he batters his opponents with his torso.

But Hakuho missed the chance to move back into a share of the lead as he went down to Takayasu (6-3), failing to deal with the lunge from the komusubi before he was chased around the ring and pushed out.