January 16, 2017 19:17

19:10 16 January 2017

Rugby: Brave Blossoms add France test to schedule

TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

The Brave Blossoms will take on France in November, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

The test, slated for Nov. 25 at a venue yet to be specified, gives Jamie Joseph's squad yet another challenge in what promises to be an exciting year for Japanese rugby fans.

"Japan has played nine test matches against France in the past but has yet to win," Joseph said. "As this game in November becomes a milestone, with it being a 10th game, I would like to prepare for a great performance and hopefully celebrate with a win.

"French rugby is known as 'French Flair.' I'd like to think we have our own Japanese flair to match them."

The Brave Blossoms are already scheduled to play a home test against Australia on Nov. 4. In June, Joseph's men will face Romania on June 10, followed by two clashes with Ireland on June 17 and 24 -- all in Japan.

"November will be a challenging month with the Wallabies game on the 4th. This match against France will be an away game, but I hope the fans can support us via TV."

==Kyodo

