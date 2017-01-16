Close

January 16, 2017 20:48

20:13 16 January 2017

China says Abe's visit to Philippines has "ulterior motives"

BEIJING, Jan. 16, Kyodo

China on Monday voiced displeasure over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent visit to the Philippines, claiming he had "ulterior motives" to play up tensions in the South China Sea.

"The Japanese leader is sparing no effort and seeking whatever means available in sowing discord," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing, when asked about his trip late last week to the Philippines and Australia.

Hua took issue with Abe raising the South China issue in his talks with the leaders of those two countries, describing it as "not healthy" at all.

