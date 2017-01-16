Close

January 17, 2017 1:19

23:57 16 January 2017

S. Korean group aim to erect "comfort women" statue on disputed islet

SEOUL, Jan. 16, Kyodo

A group of local assemblymen in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province announced Monday a plan to install by December a "comfort women" statue on a tiny islet disputed with Japan, dedicated to women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels, local media reported.

The group of 34 lawmakers in the northwestern province said they would start a fund-raising campaign to that end, with a collection box to be set up at the provincial assembly building, the reports said.

If the plan proceeds, it is likely to further chill ties between Japan and South Korea, which have been at odds over history-related issues and dispute sovereignty over the territory known as Dokdo to South Koreans and as Takeshima to the Japanese.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

