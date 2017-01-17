Chile promises Japan full cooperation over missing woman's case

Chile promised Japan on Monday that it will fully cooperate in the handover of a Chilean man sought by French authorities in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of a Japanese woman in France.

Visiting Senior Vice Foreign Minister Kentaro Sonoura told reporters in Santiago that he secured the promise during a meeting with Jorge Abbott, Chile's top prosecutor.

The 26-year-old Chilean man has been put on an international wanted list after 21-year-old Narumi Kurosaki went missing last month in eastern France. Nicolas Zepeda Contreras is alleged to have killed his former girlfriend before reportedly returning to Chile later in the month.