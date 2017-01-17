08:53 17 January 2017
Chile promises Japan full cooperation over missing woman's case
SANTIAGO, Jan. 16, Kyodo
Chile promised Japan on Monday that it will fully cooperate in the handover of a Chilean man sought by French authorities in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of a Japanese woman in France.
Visiting Senior Vice Foreign Minister Kentaro Sonoura told reporters in Santiago that he secured the promise during a meeting with Jorge Abbott, Chile's top prosecutor.
The 26-year-old Chilean man has been put on an international wanted list after 21-year-old Narumi Kurosaki went missing last month in eastern France. Nicolas Zepeda Contreras is alleged to have killed his former girlfriend before reportedly returning to Chile later in the month.
