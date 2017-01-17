PM Theresa May to confirm Britain leaving EU single market: reports

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to confirm Britain's exit from the European Union single market in her speech slated for Tuesday, according to local media reports.

"The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do," May is likely to say, according to the reports quoting expected excerpts from the speech.

May, who will outline Britain's priorities in leaving the 28-member regional bloc, said she will officially start exit negotiations by the end of March. The process is expected to last up to two years.