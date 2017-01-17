Gunman in Istanbul nightclub New Year attack caught: Turkish media

A gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations has been caught by police, Turkish media reported Tuesday.

The man, identified by the state-run Anadolu Agency as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was with his 4-year-old son when detained at a friend's house in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, on Monday. Some reports identified the suspect as an Uzbekistan national.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement, "A heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday."