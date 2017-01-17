Close

January 17, 2017 13:27

12:38 17 January 2017

FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system

By Noriko Inoue
TOKYO, Jan. 17, Kyodo

Japan has launched a project to improve the public pension system in Mongolia, sharing its experience dealing with a rapidly aging society with a country facing a similar demographic shift.

Last autumn, 15 officials from the Mongolian central and local governments in charge of pension policy participated in a seminar in Tokyo sponsored by Japan's health ministry.

In addition, experts from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Japan Pension Service have been stationed in Mongolia to teach local officials how to operate pension systems.

