Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 14:58

13:32 17 January 2017

Kobe area marks 22-year anniversary of deadly quake

KOBE, Jan. 17, Kyodo

The western Japan city of Kobe and surrounding areas marked the 22nd anniversary Tuesday of the magnitude 7.3 earthquake that killed more than 6,400 people.

Many people observed a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m., the time when the temblor hit the major port city in Hyogo Prefecture on Jan. 17, 1995, with families of victims vowing to continue passing on memories of the so-called Great Hanshin Earthquake to future generations.

People affected by the massive quake-tsunami disaster in March 2011 and the major earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture and its vicinity in April last year also joined in prayers for the victims.

