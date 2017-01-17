S. Korean mayor mulls ways to preserve "comfort women" statue

The mayor of a ward in South Korea's second-largest city of Busan said Tuesday he is considering ways to preserve a statue symbolizing women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels in front of the Japanese Consulate in the southeastern city, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"I find it necessary to work out ways to perennially preserve the statue of the girl," Park Sam Seok, mayor of the city's Dong Ward, was quoted as telling Yonhap.

With Japan having temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea and its consul general to Busan earlier this month in protest against the installation of the statue, Park's remarks are likely to further exacerbate tensions between Japan and South Korea.