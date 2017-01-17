Close

Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 16:30

16:07 17 January 2017

Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 24.04 mil. in 2016: gov't

TOKYO, Jan. 17, Kyodo

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2016 rose 22 percent to 24.04 million and their spending grew 7.8 percent to 3.75 trillion yen ($33.2 billion), both hitting all-time highs, the Japan Tourism Agency said Tuesday.

In a bid to attract 40 million tourists in 2020, when Japan hosts the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the government is planning to upgrade airports and seaports, as well as improve access to national parks and cultural attractions.

==Kyodo

