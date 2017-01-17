Close

Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 18:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:28 17 January 2017

Nikkei tumbles below 19,000 ahead of May's Brexit speech

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Jan. 17, Kyodo

The Nikkei stock index tumbled to its lowest level in five weeks on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the day on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 281.71 points, or 1.48 percent, from Monday at 18,813.53, its lowest closing level since Dec. 8. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.54 points, or 1.41 percent, lower at 1,509.10.

Every industry category on the main section lost ground, led by fishery, agriculture and forestry, real estate and construction issues.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Nikkei tumbles below 19,000 ahead of May's Brexit speech
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  5. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete