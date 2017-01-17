Nikkei tumbles below 19,000 ahead of May's Brexit speech

The Nikkei stock index tumbled to its lowest level in five weeks on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the day on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 281.71 points, or 1.48 percent, from Monday at 18,813.53, its lowest closing level since Dec. 8. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.54 points, or 1.41 percent, lower at 1,509.10.

Every industry category on the main section lost ground, led by fishery, agriculture and forestry, real estate and construction issues.