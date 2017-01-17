Japan slams S. Korean group's plan to erect statue on disputed isles

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida described as "unacceptable" Tuesday a plan by a group of South Korean local assembly members to erect a "comfort women" memorial statue on an uninhabited pair of islets in the Sea of Japan controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan.

The assembly members announced Monday they plan to erect the statue on the islets -- called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan -- according to South Korean media, following weeks of heightened tensions over the issue of the women procured for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

"In the first place, Japan's position is that Takeshima is our inherent territory, both under international law and historically," Kishida told a press conference.