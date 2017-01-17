16:46 17 January 2017
New emperor's ascension on Jan. 1 "difficult" due to events: agency
TOKYO, Jan. 17, Kyodo
It would be "difficult" for Crown Prince Naruhito to begin his reign as new emperor on Jan. 1, 2019, as has been recently reported by Japanese media, due to key events held every year on New Year's Day, a senior Imperial Household Agency official said Tuesday.
Japanese media outlets have reported the government has been considering the possibility of arranging for the crown prince, 56, to ascend the throne on Jan. 1, 2019, following the current 83-year-old emperor's abdication the previous day, citing unnamed sources.
Vice Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura told a press conference, however, that Jan. 1 "is an important day for the imperial family" and said, "It would be difficult to set events related to an abdication."
