Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 18:00

17:08 17 January 2017

Tennis: Osaka through to 2nd round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan. 17, Kyodo

Nineteen-year-old Naomi Osaka overcame a first-set scare to beat Luksika Kumkhum 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 Tuesday in the first round of the women's singles at the Australian Open.

In the opening set, Osaka, ranked 48th in the world, struggled to find her form against 183rd-ranked Kumkhum, who earned a wildcard entry into the Jan. 16-29 Grand Slam event, letting her frustration show by throwing her racket in the air.

Despite making 24 unforced errors to her Thai opponent's 18 in the first set, Osaka's tenacity surfaced in the next two sets as the hard-hitting Japanese teenager, born to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, managed to reach the second round for the second straight year.

