Search for missing MH370 suspended, ending 3-year trilateral effort

The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been suspended after failing to locate the aircraft, the three nations involved in the search said Tuesday, ending nearly three-years of efforts.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," the joint communique by transport ministers of Malaysia, Australia and China said.

The failure to locate flight MH370, often referred to as one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries, is the most expensive aviation investigation in history, with the underwater portion of the search reportedly costing an estimated A$200 million (US$150 million).