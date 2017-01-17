Close

Kyodo News

January 17, 2017 21:02

20:23 17 January 2017

Keidanren urges crackdown on excessive overtime, wage hikes in 2017

TOKYO, Jan. 17, Kyodo

Japan's most powerful business lobby on Tuesday called on corporate leaders to curb the practice of requiring employees to work excessive overtime, and to raise wages for the fourth straight year.

Those recommendations are contained in a report compiled by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, ahead of the start of management-labor wage negotiations for the new business year starting April 1.

Much media attention has been focused on excessive work hours since the suicide of a 24-year-old employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. in December 2015 due to overwork, which sparked criticism of unusually long working hours.

