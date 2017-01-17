PM Theresa May signals Britain will pursue "hard Brexit"

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday that the country will make a clean break from the European Union's single market for goods and services, and take full control of immigration.

In a speech to foreign diplomats in London, May said Britain will instead seek a comprehensive free trade agreement with the bloc.

Britain will not seek a deal leaving the country "half in, half out" of the European Union, she said while outlining the government's plan for Brexit after the nation voted narrowly in a referendum last June to leave the bloc.