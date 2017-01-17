22:41 17 January 2017
PM Theresa May signals Britain will pursue "hard Brexit"
LONDON, Jan. 17, Kyodo
British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday that the country will make a clean break from the European Union's single market for goods and services, and take full control of immigration.
In a speech to foreign diplomats in London, May said Britain will instead seek a comprehensive free trade agreement with the bloc.
Britain will not seek a deal leaving the country "half in, half out" of the European Union, she said while outlining the government's plan for Brexit after the nation voted narrowly in a referendum last June to leave the bloc.
