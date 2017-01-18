Close

Kyodo News

January 18, 2017

10:43 18 January 2017

Trump calls U.S. dollar "too strong," hints at weak-dollar policy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump signaled in a newspaper interview published Tuesday that his incoming government may break with the policy of maintaining a strong dollar and guide the currency lower, saying that the dollar is "too strong."

"Our companies can't compete with (China) now because our currency is too strong. And it's killing us," Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal last Friday.

Trump also said the United States might need to "get the dollar down" if a large-scale tax cut proposed by him drives it higher. "Having a strong dollar has certain advantages, but it has a lot of disadvantages."

