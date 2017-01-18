Close

Kyodo News

January 18, 2017 12:12

10:51 18 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 18) Unified pictograms to be introduced

TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Unified pictograms to be introduced

-- The Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association has decided to introduce standardized pictograms for electronic toilet seats with a warm water washing function to make them easier for people, including foreign tourists, to operate. The eight pictograms include those for "raising/lowering lid," "bidet" and "drying." A recent survey showed that foreign visitors have experienced difficulty using electronic toilets because of all the buttons.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15720/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

