Video Advisory (Jan. 18) Unified pictograms to be introduced

TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo
-- The Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association has decided to introduce standardized pictograms for electronic toilet seats with a warm water washing function to make them easier for people, including foreign tourists, to operate. The eight pictograms include those for "raising/lowering lid," "bidet" and "drying." A recent survey showed that foreign visitors have experienced difficulty using electronic toilets because of all the buttons.
