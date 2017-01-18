11:30 18 January 2017
Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust eye merging asset management banking
TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. are discussing integrating their asset management banking businesses, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
The integration across their traditional "keiretsu" groupings is aimed at boosting the scale of the business to curb costs and implement streamlining at a time when the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy has put pressure on profits.
As the BOJ's aggressive monetary easing is expected to continue for the time being, moves to realign business could also accelerate among other major banking groups.
