Tennis: Nishikori moves into 3rd round at Australian Open

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a three-sets win over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday.

The world No. 5 was made to work hard by Andrey Kuznetsov in a five-set first-round victory on Monday, but he came through without too many problems against 72nd-ranked Chardy, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours, 6 minutes.

"I am very happy to win today," Nishikori said on court in the post-match interview. "There were many ups and downs and (I conceded) too many breaks but in the end it was great to finish in three sets today."