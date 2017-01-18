Close

Kyodo News

January 18, 2017 12:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:53 18 January 2017

Tennis: Nishikori moves into 3rd round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan. 18, Kyodo

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a three-sets win over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday.

The world No. 5 was made to work hard by Andrey Kuznetsov in a five-set first-round victory on Monday, but he came through without too many problems against 72nd-ranked Chardy, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours, 6 minutes.

"I am very happy to win today," Nishikori said on court in the post-match interview. "There were many ups and downs and (I conceded) too many breaks but in the end it was great to finish in three sets today."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Nishikori against Chardy in Australian Open 2nd round
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  3. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  4. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  5. 13 Jan 2017India's SpiceJet announces deal for up to 205 Boeing planes

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete