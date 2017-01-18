Close

Kyodo News

January 18, 2017 13:43

12:34 18 January 2017

2 more nuclear reactors in southwestern Japan pass safety checks

TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo

Two more nuclear reactors in southwestern Japan passed a key state safety assessment Wednesday, but uncertainty remains over whether operator Kyushu Electric Power Co. will win local consent to bring them back on line amid lingering safety concerns.

The Nos. 3 and 4 units of the Genkai plant in Saga Prefecture are among the many reactors in Japan seeking to resume operation after the country introduced tougher safety requirements in the wake of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011.

The government has been pushing for the resumption of reactors as nuclear power is regarded as a key energy source in Japan even after the Fukushima disaster, but the process of reactivating them has been slow partly due to safety concerns.

