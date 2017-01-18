Close

January 18, 2017

13:14 18 January 2017

FEATURE: India's African-origin Siddi tribe continues to fascinate

By Rini Dutta
JUNAGAD, India, Jan. 18, Kyodo

Just like any other village, Jambur, located on the outskirts of Junagad in India's western state of Gujarat, has houses with thatched rooftops, a small lake and a few local shops, but what makes the place unique is the Siddi community that has resided here for centuries.

"I was born in India. This is the place where I belong, but my ancestors came from Africa," said Shehnaz Rustom while stitching clothes in one of the many alleys of mud houses built by the villagers.

African by origin but Indian by nationality, Siddis have made themselves an influential part of the state. "Our ancestors came to Gujarat 300 years ago and we believe this is our place now," said Subhan Kamaal, 76, in heavily accented Gujarati-English. Nowadays, the Siddi speak Gujarati, the official language of the Indian state, within their kin circle as well as with outsiders.

