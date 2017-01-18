Abe, Pacific island nations chart mutually beneficial cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Wednesday with representatives of Pacific Islands nations, for talks focused on pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation.

"I want to work hand-in-hand with you in the fields of development, climate change and U.N. Security Council reform," Abe told the group of leaders, foreign ministers and other officials from the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting bloc.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi indicated the Pacific island nations share Japan's regional security and environmental concerns.