Close

Kyodo News

January 18, 2017 18:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:12 18 January 2017

Abe, Pacific island nations chart mutually beneficial cooperation

TOKYO, Jan. 18, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Wednesday with representatives of Pacific Islands nations, for talks focused on pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation.

"I want to work hand-in-hand with you in the fields of development, climate change and U.N. Security Council reform," Abe told the group of leaders, foreign ministers and other officials from the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting bloc.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi indicated the Pacific island nations share Japan's regional security and environmental concerns.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Pacific island nations chart mutually beneficial cooperation
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  3. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  4. 13 Jan 2017India's SpiceJet announces deal for up to 205 Boeing planes
  5. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete