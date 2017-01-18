China urges U.S. to exclude Taiwan from Trump inauguration

China on Wednesday urged the United States to prevent a delegation from Taiwan from attending the inauguration ceremony later this week of President-elect Donald Trump, amid heightened tensions between the major powers over the self-ruled island.

"Our position is very clear. China opposes Taiwanese authorities to send people to the United States and engage in activities under any pretext to interfere in or undermine China-U.S. relations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

Hua also urged the United States to avoid any form of official contact with the delegation, adding that China's position has already been passed on to Washington and Trump's team.