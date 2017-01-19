00:10 19 January 2017
Anger spreads in China over Japanese hotel owner's Nanjing denial
BEIJING, Jan. 18, Kyodo
Anger is spreading in China over a book openly denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre found in rooms of hotels in Japan run by the APA Group, a major chain, with reservations no longer being accepted at major Chinese travel agency websites.
When searching online for APA Hotel rooms with Ctrip, a Chinese provider of travel services including accommodation reservation, the indication "room not found" appears.
A person in charge of the inquiries there said Wednesday, "In view of patriotic speech spreading on the Internet we will not make reservations for the time being."
