Anger spreads in China over Japanese hotel owner's Nanjing denial

Anger is spreading in China over a book openly denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre found in rooms of hotels in Japan run by the APA Group, a major chain, with reservations no longer being accepted at major Chinese travel agency websites.

When searching online for APA Hotel rooms with Ctrip, a Chinese provider of travel services including accommodation reservation, the indication "room not found" appears.

A person in charge of the inquiries there said Wednesday, "In view of patriotic speech spreading on the Internet we will not make reservations for the time being."