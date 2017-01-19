Japan to carry out tabletop exercise for possible China-Taiwan clash

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces will carry out a tabletop exercise later this month on the assumption that China and Taiwan are engaged in a military clash, a government source said Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry plans to check how SDF personnel should perform new duties allowed under Japan's security law in the outbreak of a situation deemed to pose serious threats to Japan's peace and security.

The SDF will carry out the exercise from Jan. 23 to 27 with the U.S. military participating as an observer, the source said.