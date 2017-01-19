U.S. commerce pick slams China as "the most protectionist country"

U.S. Secretary of Commerce-designate Wilbur Ross on Wednesday condemned China's trade practices, saying the emerging power is "the most protectionist country."

"They talk much more about free trade than they actually practice," Ross said, referring to the country he said maintains "very high" tariff and nontariff trade barriers.

"We would like to level that playing field and bring the realities a bit closer to the rhetoric," Ross, a private equity investor, said at his Senate confirmation hearing.