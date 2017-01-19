Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.

U.S. Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross on Wednesday urged Toyota Motor Corp. and other manufacturers to build more plants in the United States as part of efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and increase employment.

Speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, Ross said, "The best way to deal with the trade deficit is increase exports," and advocated a push "to get Toyota and other companies like that to build their factories here so that workers do have not only continued employment but enhanced employment."

Ross, a billionaire private equity investor, said the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump can boost investment in the United States with tax cuts, deregulation and other incentives.