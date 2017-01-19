Toshiba seeks financial assistance from state-owned bank: sources

Toshiba Corp. has sought financial assistance from the state-owned Development Bank of Japan as the Japanese electronics giant expects a huge asset impartment loss from its U.S. nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Toshiba has been focusing on nuclear power but it has struggled to secure orders for new plants both at home and abroad, particularly since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Toshiba said last month it was facing a multibillion-dollar write-down at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

Toshiba also said Wednesday it is considering spinning off its mainstay flash memory business, in an apparent move to generate cash through the sale of a stake in the new entity to offset losses in its U.S. nuclear business.