Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017 10:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:25 19 January 2017

Toshiba seeks financial assistance from state-owned bank: sources

TOKYO, Jan. 19, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. has sought financial assistance from the state-owned Development Bank of Japan as the Japanese electronics giant expects a huge asset impartment loss from its U.S. nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Toshiba has been focusing on nuclear power but it has struggled to secure orders for new plants both at home and abroad, particularly since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Toshiba said last month it was facing a multibillion-dollar write-down at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

Toshiba also said Wednesday it is considering spinning off its mainstay flash memory business, in an apparent move to generate cash through the sale of a stake in the new entity to offset losses in its U.S. nuclear business.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  2. 13 Jan 2017India's SpiceJet announces deal for up to 205 Boeing planes
  3. 16 Jan 2017Australian gov't criticizes Japan's Antarctic whaling operations
  4. 13 Jan 2017Working Japanese expatriate population in Indonesia drops in 2016
  5. 14 Jan 2017Trump open to idea of shift in U.S. "one-China" policy: WSJ

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete