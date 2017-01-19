N. Korea likely built 2 ICBMs, placed on mobile launcher pad: Yonhap

North Korea appears to have built two new intercontinental ballistic missile and mounted them on mobile launchers for test-firing in the near future, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

The North apparently leaked information about the new missiles to send a "strategic message" to the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office Friday, according to the report citing multiple South Korean military officials.

The two missiles are estimated to be no longer than 15 meters in length, making them shorter than the North's existing ICBMs -- the 19-20 meter-long KN-08 and the 17-18 meter-long KN-14, they said.