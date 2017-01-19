Toshiba could incur 700 bil. yen loss, asks state-owned bank for aid

Toshiba Corp. has sought financial assistance from the state-owned Development Bank of Japan as it expects an asset impairment loss of up to 700 billion yen ($6.17 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

With the huge expected loss, Toshiba is facing the risk of falling into a capital deficit, the sources said, adding the company will also seek to secure funds by selling operations and assets.

Toshiba had estimated at the end of 2016 that it could book a loss of up to 500 billion yen but the yen's recent fall against the U.S. dollar has apparently inflated the amount as the U.S. nuclear operations are denominated in foreign currency. Costs related to the nuclear reactors the company is trying to complete have also likely swollen.