January 19, 2017 12:28

11:44 19 January 2017

Tokyo Electric Power to return to debt market after 6-year hiatus

TOKYO, Jan. 19, Kyodo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is set to start issuing corporate bonds for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, seeking to raise up to 100 billion yen ($880 million) by the end of March, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

TEPCO, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, will use the money raised to repay maturing bonds, the sources said, adding the fresh issuance in six years will be made by subsidiary TEPCO Power Grid Inc., and the company will continue tapping the credit market from April onwards.

Resuming debt issues within fiscal 2016 was part of the company's rehabilitation plan approved by the government.

