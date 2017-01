Toshiba Brave Lupus have hired Japan's Rio Olympic sevens team boss Tomohiro Segawa as new head coach, the Top League club said Thursday.

The 46-year-old Segawa, who guided Japan to a fourth-place finish in Rio, is set for another stint at Toshiba, having been in charge from 2007-2011. He replaces Teppei Tomioka.

==Kyodo