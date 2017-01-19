12:32 19 January 2017
Nissan plans no output review despite Trump border tax threat: CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, Kyodo
Nissan Motor Co.'s co-chief executive officer said Wednesday the Japanese automaker is not planning to review its production despite recent threat by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose a "big border tax" on Mexico-built cars.
"If regulations change, we may think of (reviewing production) but we are not considering anything at the moment," Hiroto Saikawa told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Nissan exports about 300,000 vehicles annually from Mexico to the United States, the most among Japanese automakers.
