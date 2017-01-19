Tennis: Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

Up-and-coming Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday after a straight-sets defeat to Britain's Johanna Konta.

Konta, the ninth seed, ended Japanese interest in the women's singles competition, taking a little over an hour to post a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

"I could not play my game. My returns were poor," said Osaka, who allowed last year's semifinalist Konta to break at 4-4 with a razor-sharp backhand before going on to take the first set.

A backhand unforced error from Osaka saw Konta break in the third game of the second set before the Brit drove on to an impressive win.

"I did my best and I just wanted to see what would happen so I am not too down," said Osaka.

Konta said of Osaka, "She is one of the up and coming players and she's had some really impressive results over the last 12 months or so."

"I played her once before, we had a tough battle and it was the same today. I knew I had to give it my best on every single point."

In the men's draw, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka also tasted defeat in the second round, going down 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to 13th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

