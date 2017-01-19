Ruling, opposition camps start discussion on emperor abdication law

Representatives of both the ruling and opposition parties in the Diet gathered Thursday to exchange views on how to go ahead with discussions over envisioned legislation to enable Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

The meeting took place after the heads and deputy heads of the parliament's two chambers decided earlier this week to proceed with debate among the parties jointly by both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.

At the center of the discussions is how to reconcile a range of opinions held among the ruling and opposition parties.