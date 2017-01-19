Mitsubishi Electric president vows to stop excessive overtime

The president of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. pledged Thursday never to allow an employee to be forced to work excessive overtime, after the labor ministry referred the company to prosecutors last week in connection with a case.

Mitsubishi Electric allegedly made the 31-year-old man work far longer than the maximum of 60 hours of monthly overtime set in a labor-management agreement after he joined the company in April 2013, according to his lawyer.

Masaki Sakuyama, president of the Tokyo-based electronics manufacturer, said at a news conference in the western Japan city of Osaka that the company will "pursue work reforms such as streamlining workloads and reducing working hours through information technology."