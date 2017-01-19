Dentsu to promote Senior Vice President Yamamoto to president

Dentsu Inc. decided Thursday to promote Senior Vice President Toshihiro Yamamoto to president, replacing Tadashi Ishii who will step down to take responsibility for the overwork-related suicide of a young employee.

Under the leadership of 58-year-old Yamamoto, effective Monday, Japan's top advertising agency faces the task of regaining trust by reforming a work environment that led to the death of 24-year-old Matsuri Takahashi in December 2015.

"My mission is to reestablish trust in Dentsu in Japan, and build a sustainable growth path for the long term," Yamamoto said in a statement, calling reform of the working environment "the top priority."