January 19, 2017 18:32

17:15 19 January 2017

Japan decides to ask UNESCO to list remote islands, Christian sites

TOKYO, Jan. 19, Kyodo

The Japanese government said Thursday it will submit a proposal to UNESCO to add a number of islands in the country's southwest and a number of sites linked to the history of Japan's persecuted Christians to the natural and cultural sites on the World Heritage list.

The natural sites are Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami-Oshima Island and Tokunoshima Island as well as the northern part of Okinawa Prefecture's main island and Iriomote Island, also in Okinawa.

As for the cultural sites, places in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures in southwestern Japan associated with the history of Japan's persecuted Christians will be recommended.

